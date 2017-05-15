The Opioid Eye Opening

From opinions in the federal court system, to the bonds set by county magistrates; from the visits of President Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary to West Virginia last week, to the struggles of county commissions to pay local jail bills; from the town hall meetings of federal lawmakers and their state counterparts, to their respective sincere efforts to enact effective laws; at all levels, and across all branches of government, the focus on the opioid epidemic has sharpened in recent weeks and months. Lincoln County is no exception.

