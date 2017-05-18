Summer camp, sports physicals availab...

Summer camp, sports physicals available at Marshall Health

38 min ago Read more: Huntington News

With summer camps and sports practices right around the corner, Marshall Health will offer a number of opportunities for students to get their physicals at nine convenient locations beginning June 1. Physicals are scheduled by appointment at Marshall Family Medicine locations in the Marshall University Medical Center in Huntington, Barboursville, Hurricane and Lavalette. Appointments will also be available at Marshall Pediatrics locations at Marshall University Medical Center; at 2915 Third Avenue, Huntington; at 5170 Route 60 E, Huntington; and in Teays Valley.

