State of West Virginia v. Belinda Ann Fuller
Russell S. Cook, Esq., Cabell Co. Public Defender Office, Huntington, West Virginia, Counsel for the Petitioner Patrick Morrisey, Esq., Attorney General, Shannon Frederick Kiser, Esq., Assistant Attorney General Josiah M. Kollmeyer, Rule 10 Student Attorney, Charleston, West Virginia, Counsel for the Respondent Petitioner Belinda Ann Fuller appeals an order of the Circuit Court of Cabell County denying her motion to dismiss an indictment charging her with a felony crime-third offense of soliciting an act of prostitution in violation of W.Va.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neighbor
|9 min
|critter
|2
|Donald Trump
|14 min
|Steve
|49
|Me Hungry. Me Want Hamburgers
|30 min
|Big Helen
|1
|Trump does what Obama should have overseas
|33 min
|yepper
|1
|Do you liberals still love Muslims?
|34 min
|MarkJ-
|45
|Hahaha... turns out it wasn't the Russians
|37 min
|peekaboo
|141
|Baltimore Street drugs
|37 min
|30th street
|642
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC