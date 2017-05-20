State of West Virginia v. Belinda Ann...

State of West Virginia v. Belinda Ann Fuller

Russell S. Cook, Esq., Cabell Co. Public Defender Office, Huntington, West Virginia, Counsel for the Petitioner Patrick Morrisey, Esq., Attorney General, Shannon Frederick Kiser, Esq., Assistant Attorney General Josiah M. Kollmeyer, Rule 10 Student Attorney, Charleston, West Virginia, Counsel for the Respondent Petitioner Belinda Ann Fuller appeals an order of the Circuit Court of Cabell County denying her motion to dismiss an indictment charging her with a felony crime-third offense of soliciting an act of prostitution in violation of W.Va.

