Several West Virginia Cities Set Mark...

Several West Virginia Cities Set Marks for Warmest April

Read more: The Intelligencer

The weather service says Beckley, Clarksburg, Elkins and Parkersburg all set records for the average temperature during the month, while Charleston and Huntington each had their second-warmest Aprils on record.

Huntington, WV

