Rader recognized as 2017 Ohio University Southern Alumni Leadership Award winner
Jan Rader, a 2008 graduate of the Associate Degree in Nursing Program, was awarded the 2017 Dr. Dan Evans Ohio University Southern Alumni Leadership Award at the Graduate Recognition Ceremony April 27. Nominations for this award are solicited from faculty, staff, alumni and the community. Rader is a 22-year veteran of the Huntington Fire Department.
