Rader recognized as 2017 Ohio Univers...

Rader recognized as 2017 Ohio University Southern Alumni Leadership Award winner

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Huntington News

Jan Rader, a 2008 graduate of the Associate Degree in Nursing Program, was awarded the 2017 Dr. Dan Evans Ohio University Southern Alumni Leadership Award at the Graduate Recognition Ceremony April 27. Nominations for this award are solicited from faculty, staff, alumni and the community. Rader is a 22-year veteran of the Huntington Fire Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Affordable Dentures-Good or Bad Place? (Aug '11) 18 min inslady 35
America Held Hostage Day 108 22 min Silent Majority 27
America Held Hostage Day 109 25 min Happy Right Winger 5
avengers motorcycle club (Nov '11) 25 min Curvball 305
Savage animal forces baby inside her to know wh... 36 min Yep 4
brandon lewis (Jul '11) 39 min Yep 5
Guyandotte 41 min Yep 17
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,946 • Total comments across all topics: 280,882,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC