President, students stroll area neighborhood during special 'Walks with the Mayor'

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert, members of the university's administration and students joined Huntington Mayor Steve Williams on blocks surrounding the Huntington campus for a special Marshall "Walks with the Mayor" on Wednesday, May 3. The walk near dusk came after a university survey revealed students felt less safe walking at night than in their residence halls. The group, including Matt Jarvis, who serves as Marshall's student body president, members of the university's senior leadership and Marshall Police Chief Jim Terry, began at the campus edge at Hal Greer Blvd. and Fourth Ave., and continued up to 13th St. to Sixth Ave. and back to campus.

