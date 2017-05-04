President, students stroll area neighborhood during special 'Walks with the Mayor'
Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert, members of the university's administration and students joined Huntington Mayor Steve Williams on blocks surrounding the Huntington campus for a special Marshall "Walks with the Mayor" on Wednesday, May 3. The walk near dusk came after a university survey revealed students felt less safe walking at night than in their residence halls. The group, including Matt Jarvis, who serves as Marshall's student body president, members of the university's senior leadership and Marshall Police Chief Jim Terry, began at the campus edge at Hal Greer Blvd. and Fourth Ave., and continued up to 13th St. to Sixth Ave. and back to campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guyandotte
|18 min
|Shame
|7
|Baltimore Street drugs
|29 min
|Lola
|514
|How did Tom A die ?
|45 min
|Rusty
|10
|Did Hillary apologize in her interview today?
|1 hr
|-zaphod-
|34
|What winning the popular vote means
|1 hr
|-zaphod-
|26
|white women chasing black men
|1 hr
|Tigers
|21
|Searching for Chris Beasley
|2 hr
|Moon runner
|13
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC