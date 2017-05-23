Police: Warrant coming for man believ...

Police: Warrant coming for man believed to be with missing Fairmont woman

Investigators are seeking a warrant for arrest of an unidentified man who is believed to be with a missing 21-year-old Fairmont woman. Corporal Isaac Harmon of the West Virginia State Police said Tuesday he will seek a "John Doe Warrant" from a judge to arrest a black man going by the alias "Jeff Cooper."

