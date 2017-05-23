Police: Warrant coming for man believed to be with missing Fairmont woman
Investigators are seeking a warrant for arrest of an unidentified man who is believed to be with a missing 21-year-old Fairmont woman. Corporal Isaac Harmon of the West Virginia State Police said Tuesday he will seek a "John Doe Warrant" from a judge to arrest a black man going by the alias "Jeff Cooper."
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baltimore Street drugs
|9 min
|Skank alert
|634
|O'Reillys gone and FOX still leads in ratings
|14 min
|-zaphod-
|89
|Donald Trump
|36 min
|Roy Clifton
|45
|Why we cheat
|1 hr
|wifey
|45
|Straight girls .... how straight are you ?
|1 hr
|wifey
|5
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Robert
|4,198
|Do you liberals still love Muslims?
|1 hr
|MarkJ-
|13
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC