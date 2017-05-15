Police investigate separate deadly cr...

Police investigate separate deadly crashes

Police in Shepherdstown said Robert Johnson, 36, of Shepherdstown, was killed when the car he was riding in slammed into two walls near the intersection of Duke Street and Campus Drive at around 2:40 a.m. Sunday. Huntington police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly collision Sunday afternoon at the intersection of 11th Street West and Madison Avenue.

