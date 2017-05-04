Marshall to conduct commencement cere...

Marshall to conduct commencement ceremonies Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Huntington News

More than 1600 students will graduate from Marshall University Saturday, May 6. Most will be recognized in a pair of commencement ceremonies that day at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in downtown Huntington. For the sixth consecutive year, Marshall will conduct two commencement ceremonies on the same day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Has Anyone Seen Rusty ? 1 min Really 2
America Held Hostage Day 104 3 min Trumpnation 19
A guy I see at Pullman Starbucks 8 min Trumpnation 11
Blake Sowards is pimping out his sister 18 min Bing bang bong 5
Fresh Fart Tshirts 28 min Fart Queen 1
Mancini's Really is Disgusting! 41 min Satchmo 6
Recovery Houses Are A Joke 44 min Helen 2
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,831 • Total comments across all topics: 280,771,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC