Marshall to conduct commencement ceremonies Saturday
More than 1600 students will graduate from Marshall University Saturday, May 6. Most will be recognized in a pair of commencement ceremonies that day at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in downtown Huntington. For the sixth consecutive year, Marshall will conduct two commencement ceremonies on the same day.
