Marshall exercise science students as...

Marshall exercise science students assist in NASA-funded research

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Huntington News

Marshall University students in the Department of Exercise Science have had the opportunity to explore age and sex differences in skeletal muscles in mice through a NASA-funded grant project that aims to measure energy levels and provide customized care for injury recovery. Dr. Kumika Toma, principal investigator for the grant and director of the undergraduate exercise science program, said she began this research in 2014 as part of a NASA-funded project in space biology and medicine that measured how microgravity would impact crew members on extended missions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Baltimore Street drugs 13 min Screaming 653
Keep sandkneegers out 16 min Its time 1
Do you liberals still love Muslims? 21 min token 64
America Held Hostage Day 125 46 min Bert 6
I poop on the floor again (Nov '15) 1 hr Flatulator 121
Is your wife hot 1 hr Andre Linoge 33
Stewarts hot dogs HORRID (May '16) 1 hr nmd 34
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,869 • Total comments across all topics: 281,259,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC