Manchin, Capito petition to rename VA hospital after Medal of Honor recipient
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., introduced a bill Wednesday to name the Veterans Affairs hospital in Huntington after a Fairmont veteran. Hershel "Woody" Williams was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions during World War II on Iwo Jima.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Held Hostage Day 122
|11 min
|MarkJ-
|22
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|19 min
|Lahoozaher
|4,192
|How is this new school?
|20 min
|Tom
|3
|Hidden Trails in Huntington, WV (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Nope
|21
|JOSH ENYART back in town STEALING and using HEROIN
|1 hr
|Brad
|3
|Doctor
|1 hr
|Jamal tyreek jackson
|2
|Thousands of women raped in US military
|1 hr
|Private Jones
|16
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC