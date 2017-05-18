Manchin, Capito petition to rename VA...

Manchin, Capito petition to rename VA hospital after Medal of Honor recipient

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: West Virginia Metro

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., introduced a bill Wednesday to name the Veterans Affairs hospital in Huntington after a Fairmont veteran. Hershel "Woody" Williams was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions during World War II on Iwo Jima.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
America Held Hostage Day 122 11 min MarkJ- 22
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 19 min Lahoozaher 4,192
How is this new school? 20 min Tom 3
Hidden Trails in Huntington, WV (Apr '11) 1 hr Nope 21
JOSH ENYART back in town STEALING and using HEROIN 1 hr Brad 3
Doctor 1 hr Jamal tyreek jackson 2
Thousands of women raped in US military 1 hr Private Jones 16
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,752 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC