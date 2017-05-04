Man Dead of Beating Under Bridge; Suspect Jumped into Guyandotte River
A fight under an east Huntington bridge led to the death of a man at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli said the incident occurred near the west bank of the Guyandotte River.
