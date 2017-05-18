Large Presence of Law Enforcement Sea...

Large Presence of Law Enforcement Searched Huntington's Rt. 60 on Wednesday, May 17

Multiple law enforcement agencies blocked off a large portion of Huntington's East end including US Rt 60E and Washington Blvd looking for a suspect who bit an officer and fled in foot. This occurred after a vehicle stop discovered several guns in a vehicle occupied by 4 people.

