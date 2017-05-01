Kindred Communications to host Radio Legends Reunion
Kindred Communications, home to six local radio stations in the Huntington-area market, is proud to announce the first Radio Legends Reunion on Thursday, May 4, at the Kindred-Capital Building, the first floor concourse at noon. This is a private luncheon, but is open to media members who wish to attend and/or interview the Radio Legends who will gather together as a group for the first time ever.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ballllliiiiinnnnnn
|3 min
|The R
|1
|William Alex Gibbs
|16 min
|Hidden
|41
|America Held Hostage Day 103
|21 min
|MarkJ-
|8
|Trip To Vegas, Any Advice
|29 min
|Juytv
|21
|Daughter desperate to talk to mom.
|41 min
|Really
|12
|Shooting west end last week
|52 min
|Chuck Spears
|7
|katie stewart
|1 hr
|gray matter
|6
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC