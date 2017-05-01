Kindred Communications to host Radio ...

Kindred Communications to host Radio Legends Reunion

Kindred Communications, home to six local radio stations in the Huntington-area market, is proud to announce the first Radio Legends Reunion on Thursday, May 4, at the Kindred-Capital Building, the first floor concourse at noon. This is a private luncheon, but is open to media members who wish to attend and/or interview the Radio Legends who will gather together as a group for the first time ever.

