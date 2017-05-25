Huntington WV Social Security Office ...

Huntington WV Social Security Office Temporarily Moving To New Location Beginning June 19, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Huntington News

The Social Security office located at 301 9th Street will temporarily relocate, to 1035 3rd Avenue, next door to the Pullman Plaza Hotel, while the 9th Street location undergoes renovations. Business operations at the 9th Street office will end after closing at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
America Held Hostage Day 126 30 min MarkJ- 4
Do you liberals still love Muslims? 36 min Mark J the cuck 89
Best bar in Huntington Barboursville for women 2 hr Milffyy 5
Women make me sick. 2 hr liars 46
Girls what kind of porn do you like 2 hr Milffy 22
kroger 1st street (Apr '14) 3 hr Dapper Dan 31
Do you need a ged to work at amazon?? (Mar '14) 3 hr Shemar 22
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,500 • Total comments across all topics: 281,282,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC