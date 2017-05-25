Huntington WV Social Security Office Temporarily Moving To New Location Beginning June 19, 2017
The Social Security office located at 301 9th Street will temporarily relocate, to 1035 3rd Avenue, next door to the Pullman Plaza Hotel, while the 9th Street location undergoes renovations. Business operations at the 9th Street office will end after closing at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2017.
