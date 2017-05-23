Huntington Solar Co-op selects Solar ...

Huntington Solar Co-op selects Solar Holler to serve group

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Huntington News

The Huntington Solar Co-op has selected Solar Holler to install solar panels for the 27-member group. Co-op members selected Solar Holler through a competitive bidding process over four other firms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gifford Sr @ Davis' (Sep '13) 14 min Shawn Bowen 24
Women make me sick. 16 min Shawn Bowen 40
pagans mc (Sep '10) 1 hr NUNYA 206
Stewarts hot dogs HORRID (May '16) 1 hr Shawn Bowen 35
Keep sandkneegers out 1 hr Shawn Bowen 2
Baltimore Street drugs 1 hr Screaming 653
Do you liberals still love Muslims? 1 hr token 64
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,651 • Total comments across all topics: 281,261,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC