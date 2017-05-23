Huntington Solar Co-op selects Solar Holler to serve group
The Huntington Solar Co-op has selected Solar Holler to install solar panels for the 27-member group. Co-op members selected Solar Holler through a competitive bidding process over four other firms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gifford Sr @ Davis' (Sep '13)
|14 min
|Shawn Bowen
|24
|Women make me sick.
|16 min
|Shawn Bowen
|40
|pagans mc (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|NUNYA
|206
|Stewarts hot dogs HORRID (May '16)
|1 hr
|Shawn Bowen
|35
|Keep sandkneegers out
|1 hr
|Shawn Bowen
|2
|Baltimore Street drugs
|1 hr
|Screaming
|653
|Do you liberals still love Muslims?
|1 hr
|token
|64
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC