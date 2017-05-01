Huntington man pleads guilty to federal heroin conspiracy
A Huntington man involved with others in distributing heroin in 2016 pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Philip Reed Starkey, 48, entered his guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute heroin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daughter desperate to talk to mom.
|13 min
|Pissedgrandmother
|6
|Fart Nonsense
|28 min
|Torence fairweather
|17
|Shooting west end last week
|1 hr
|Dick
|2
|Women that cheat and lie to their family at home
|1 hr
|Yes
|18
|Lisa stone
|2 hr
|hmmm
|5
|Jamie Sturgill (Apr '13)
|3 hr
|Tonyaandmike
|13
|America Held Hostage Day 103
|6 hr
|MarkJ-
|3
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC