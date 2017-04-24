Huntington Hosts DEA 360 Educational ...

Huntington Hosts DEA 360 Educational Training

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Huntington News

Concerned members of the Huntington community have an opportunity to receive educational training to motivate and assist in substance abuse education and prevention. The DEA 360 Community Education Train the Trainer program will be offered in Cabell County May 5, from 9:30 a.m. -12 noon at the Cabell County Health Department, 707 Seventh Avenue, Huntington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best music to slap your ol lady around to 4 min Jerry beaterman 4
Fresh Fart Monday 1 hr Monday 1
Fart Nonsense 1 hr Jut 5
Wipe poop on the bathroom mirrors 1 hr Bubby bigballs br... 3
Anybody quit Suboxone cold turkey?? 1 hr Mike 9
Trip To Vegas, Any Advice 2 hr Vegas Baby 6
Results Company/TLK 3 hr I work there too 6
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,515 • Total comments across all topics: 280,687,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC