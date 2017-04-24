Huntington Hosts DEA 360 Educational Training
Concerned members of the Huntington community have an opportunity to receive educational training to motivate and assist in substance abuse education and prevention. The DEA 360 Community Education Train the Trainer program will be offered in Cabell County May 5, from 9:30 a.m. -12 noon at the Cabell County Health Department, 707 Seventh Avenue, Huntington.
