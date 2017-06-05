High levels of PFOA found in mid-Ohio...

High levels of PFOA found in mid-Ohio River Valley residents from 1991 to 2013

Friday May 26

New research from the University of Cincinnati reveals that residents of the Mid-Ohio River Valley had higher than normal levels of perfluorooctanoic acid based on blood samples collected over a 22-year span. The exposure source was likely from drinking water contaminated by industrial discharges upriver.

