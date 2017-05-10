DEVELOPING... Former Social Security ...

DEVELOPING... Former Social Security Judge Pleads Guilty

Former Cabell County Circuit Judge David Daugherty pleaded guilty Friday, May 12 in federal court in Lexington to taking illegal gratuities while serving as an administrative law judge for the Social Security Administration in Huntington. Daugherty had been accused of participating in a scheme with former Kentucky attorney Eric Conn to defraud the SSA of disability payments.

