Detroit man sentenced to federal prison for Huntington heroin charge

A Detroit man involved in heroin trafficking in 2015 and 2016 in the Huntington area was sentenced to two years and three months in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Jimmy Cheatham, also known as "Shoe," 24, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin.

