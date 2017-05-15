Detroit man and Huntington woman plea...

Detroit man and Huntington woman plead guilty to federal heroin charges

A Detroit man and a Huntington woman who participated with others distributing heroin in the Huntington area between 2014 and 2016 pleaded guilty today to federal drug charges, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Derrick C. Morris, 27, entered his guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

