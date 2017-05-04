CWA Investigates AT&T Offshoring Operation in Dominican Republic
AT&T worker speak out at press conference about the horrible working conditions in call centers serving DIRECTV and Cricket customers. AT&T workers and CWA representatives are meeting with call center vendor employees this week in the Dominican Republic to learn more about what has happened to the jobs AT&T has shipped overseas and the anti-union backlash facing Dominican workers who attempt to improve conditions.
