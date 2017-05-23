Community Players Reunion This Weekend
A reunion of former members of Community Players official kicks off Saturday May 27, but many will attend a performance Friday from 6-11 p.m. at the Black Sheep Bistro featuring Michael Cerveris Jr. The event welcomes all arts lovers in Huntington who participated in other theatre or dance groups around town - or supported the community simply by buying a ticket. There is no reunion attendance fee, but we're asking people to make a contribution to help cover expenses.
