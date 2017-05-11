Coalfields and southern mountains could see flash flooding
The National Weather Service is advising severe rain is headed toward West Virginia for Thursday afternoon and into the overnight hours. "There's a possibility for flash flooding and we could even see some severe storms with hail and damaging winds as the primary threat," said Meteorologist Dylan Cooper with the Charleston Weather Bureau.
