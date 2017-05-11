Coalfields and southern mountains cou...

Coalfields and southern mountains could see flash flooding

37 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

The National Weather Service is advising severe rain is headed toward West Virginia for Thursday afternoon and into the overnight hours. "There's a possibility for flash flooding and we could even see some severe storms with hail and damaging winds as the primary threat," said Meteorologist Dylan Cooper with the Charleston Weather Bureau.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Cabell County was issued at May 11 at 11:44AM EDT

