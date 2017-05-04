Bunny Bombshell Impressed with the depth of Cosplay at First Time Causecon

Professional cosplay model, Bunny Bombshell, praised the creativity by participants at the costume contest of the initial Causeacon which ran Friday through Sunday, April 28-30 at the Beckley Conventi Bombshell told winner, Jennifer Peake, that "I've judged a lot of contests over the years and I can honestly say your took cosplay to another level. While you might technically be a beginner, your cosplay was top notch!" Peake, the first place winner for best of show, told Bombshell "Your costumes are amazing and have inspired me to top this one next year".

