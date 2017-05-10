Branch named Resa II Principal of the Year -
Mingo County Schools Interim Superintendent Donald Spence announced this week that Tug Valley High School Principal Dr. Johnny Branch, a 13-year veteran of the school system, has been named RESA II Principal of the Year for 2016-17.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel H....fat gross pig
|4 min
|SouthJoe
|4
|Liberals want incompetent buffoon leading inves...
|4 min
|whamo
|1
|Mother's Day RLN Edition
|4 min
|Rob
|7
|Finally, Comey is out! Yay!!!!
|7 min
|puttake
|78
|Democrats changing tune on FBI Comey
|14 min
|hmmmmm
|1
|who likes brown showers? (Feb '12)
|22 min
|Artie66
|29
|Fresh Fart Thursday
|31 min
|Teacher 2234
|3
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC