Branch named Resa II Principal of the...

Branch named Resa II Principal of the Year -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Logan Banner

Mingo County Schools Interim Superintendent Donald Spence announced this week that Tug Valley High School Principal Dr. Johnny Branch, a 13-year veteran of the school system, has been named RESA II Principal of the Year for 2016-17.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rachel H....fat gross pig 4 min SouthJoe 4
Liberals want incompetent buffoon leading inves... 4 min whamo 1
Mother's Day RLN Edition 4 min Rob 7
Finally, Comey is out! Yay!!!! 7 min puttake 78
Democrats changing tune on FBI Comey 14 min hmmmmm 1
who likes brown showers? (Feb '12) 22 min Artie66 29
Fresh Fart Thursday 31 min Teacher 2234 3
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Cabell County was issued at May 11 at 4:59AM EDT

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,046 • Total comments across all topics: 280,931,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC