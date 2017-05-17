Black Harvard Students Holding a Grad...

Black Harvard Students Holding a Graduation of Their Own

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: US News & World Report

In this April 27, 2017 photo, Maurice Cooley, right, Associate Vice President of Intercultural Affairs at Marshall University, presents Demetrius Miller with his Kente cloth during Marshall's spring Donning of the Kente ceremony in Huntington, W. Va. Harvard will join a growing number of universities when it holds its first "Black Commencement" on May 23 to recognize the accomplishments of black students and faculty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best concert ever to come to Huntington? (Feb '13) 54 min Concertman 86
Cps sopie vogal 1 hr Parent 1
Fat Patty's Gotten Bad (Aug '15) 2 hr Sickening 40
Why we cheat 2 hr Sonya 11
So Trump isn't under investigation 2 hr Hhyueoowir 3
Baltimore Street drugs 2 hr Hey babe 603
Breaker 1-9 This is Rusty Metal 4 hr Mr T 2
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,217 • Total comments across all topics: 281,094,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC