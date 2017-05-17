Automatic Weapon Fire Hits Homes on Huntington's Eighth Avenue
Huntington police have responded to apparent shots fire from an automatic weapon in the vicinity of the 300 block of Eighth Avenue. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. According to scanner reports, houses have bullet holes in them, but no injuries have been reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Democrats are like squirrels on crack
|7 min
|Metoyou
|30
|Breaker 1-9 This is Rusty Metal
|11 min
|Rusty Metal cremeans
|1
|Why we cheat
|21 min
|Metoyou
|9
|Huntington Womans Club (Aug '09)
|23 min
|Lkimi
|8
|Baltimore Street drugs
|28 min
|Rusty Metal
|601
|So Trump isn't under investigation
|43 min
|oh man
|1
|Come out to the American Cancer Society Relay f...
|44 min
|Hey
|3
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC