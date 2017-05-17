Automatic Weapon Fire Hits Homes on H...

Automatic Weapon Fire Hits Homes on Huntington's Eighth Avenue

Huntington police have responded to apparent shots fire from an automatic weapon in the vicinity of the 300 block of Eighth Avenue. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. According to scanner reports, houses have bullet holes in them, but no injuries have been reported.

