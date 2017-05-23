AT&T workers hit picket line in West Virginia

Employees at AT&T cell phone stores walked off the job across the state Friday hoping to reach a labor agreement with the company. "We are ready to go, but we are hoping that AT&T comes to the table, and that we will be on the right track toward reaching an agreement," Local AT&T retail locations could be affected, including those on Murdoch Avenue in Parkersburg, and locations in Wheeling, Weirton and the Huntington areas.

