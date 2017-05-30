Anderson to head School of Pharmacy

Wednesday May 24 Read more: Concordia Sentinel

Dr. H. Glenn Anderson Jr., Pharm. D., has been named Dean of the University of Louisiana Monroe College of Health and Pharmaceutical Sciences and Dean of the School of Pharmacy, according to Dr. Eric Pani, Vice President of Academic Affairs, who made the announcement Friday.

