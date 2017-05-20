A Flashback Evokes Jake's Bar Memories
Jake's Bar lives on in Huntington, but it was the original Jake's on 3rd Avenue that I'll always remember. Who could ever forget John Black? John was the iconi c owner of the bar in the 70's, 80's, and 90's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|7 min
|Papa Smurf
|4,092
|Painting pictures
|19 min
|Thanksforjoiningus
|1
|Huntington Hospitals Merger/Acquisition (Sep '15)
|30 min
|WATCHDOG
|19
|Aaron lycans
|36 min
|john knows
|2
|America Held Hostage Day 109
|1 hr
|MarkJ-
|2
|pagans mc (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Tcbordie
|192
|Baltimore Street drugs
|2 hr
|Danielle
|544
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC