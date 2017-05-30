300 area elementary students study sc...

300 area elementary students study science at Marshall's Sky Festival

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Huntington News

About 300 elementary students attended the Sky Festival, a hands-on astronomical and meteorological event at Marshall University's Huntington campus Wednesday, May 17. Third-, fourth- and fifth-graders from Cabell and Lincoln counties enjoyed activities including a blow-up planetarium, solar/sun viewing, and weather instrument construction. "I want to be a scientist or engineer when I grow up, so this is great," said Hunter Thompson, a third-grade student at Spring Hill Elementary in Huntington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Baltimore Street drugs 1 hr Gold Cavalier 622
Cps sopie vogal 1 hr come on now 7
John Ryback 1 hr Lisa 2
Donald Trump 1 hr Bright 23
A contractor who got my parents Mon 1 hr Judge Judy 43
Trump signs $110 billion deal with Saudis 3 hr Racist Democrats 6
Racist Democrat Quotes (Dec '13) 3 hr Racist Democrats 224
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,987 • Total comments across all topics: 281,161,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC