300 area elementary students study science at Marshall's Sky Festival

About 300 elementary students attended the Sky Festival, a hands-on astronomical and meteorological event at Marshall University's Huntington campus Wednesday, May 17. Third-, fourth- and fifth-graders from Cabell and Lincoln counties enjoyed activities including a blow-up planetarium, solar/sun viewing, and weather instrument construction. "I want to be a scientist or engineer when I grow up, so this is great," said Hunter Thompson, a third-grade student at Spring Hill Elementary in Huntington.

