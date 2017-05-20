2017 Rails & Ales Festival to be Held on Saturday, August 12th
The Better Beer Coalition which organizes the Rails & Ales Festival has announced that the fifth annual event will be With the success of the festival the last four years, organizers are again expanding the festival by adding an evening session. Organizers expect to accommodate over 8,000 attendees, participants and volunteers at Huntington's Harris Riverfront Park.
