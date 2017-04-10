WV Gets First Professional Female Fire Chief
April 13--HUNTINGTON, WV-- Jan Rader has become the first female professional firefighter to attain the rank of fire chief in West Virginia after being sworn in as Huntington fire chief Wednesday. The Herald-Dispatch reports that Rader has served in the Huntington Fire Department for 22 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
