WV Gets First Professional Female Fire Chief

April 13--HUNTINGTON, WV-- Jan Rader has become the first female professional firefighter to attain the rank of fire chief in West Virginia after being sworn in as Huntington fire chief Wednesday. The Herald-Dispatch reports that Rader has served in the Huntington Fire Department for 22 years.

