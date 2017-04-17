Woman Arrested at Huntington Intersection Pleads Guity to Federal Drug Crimes
A Detroit woman who was caught in Huntington with heroin in December 2016 pleaded guilty to a federal drug crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Ebony Inez-Latee Johnson, 43, entered her guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute heroin.
