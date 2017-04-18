US Army Corps of Engineers to host career showcase April 18
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host a Showcase Day on Marshall's Huntington campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, in the lobby of the university's Memorial Student Center. This event, sponsored by the Office of Career Education/Career Services, will highlight the various departments at the Corps' Huntington office and the many different career possibilities that exist at this federal government organization.
