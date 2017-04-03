Traveling exhibit honors Byrd -

Marshall University Libraries and the Robert C. Byrd Institute welcome the community to the opening of a traveling exhibit celebrating the life and career of U.S. Senator Robert C. Byrd on Monday, April 10, in Marshall University's John Deaver Drinko Library. Honoring the 100th anniversary of Byrd's birth, the Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education has created a major traveling exhibit, "Robert C. Byrd: Senator, Statesman, West Virginian," which debuted at Shepherd University in April 2016.

