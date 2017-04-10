Student Health and Safety Week aims t...

Student Health and Safety Week aims to arm students with knowledge

Beginning Monday, April 10, Marshall University will host a four-day Student Health and Safety Week to inform the campus community of best practices for optimal health and safety, as well as describe available resources to help them. Cedric Gathings, vice president of student affairs, said students should always be aware of how they can protect themselves and where on campus they can go if they need help.

