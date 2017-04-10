Student Health and Safety Week aims to arm students with knowledge
Beginning Monday, April 10, Marshall University will host a four-day Student Health and Safety Week to inform the campus community of best practices for optimal health and safety, as well as describe available resources to help them. Cedric Gathings, vice president of student affairs, said students should always be aware of how they can protect themselves and where on campus they can go if they need help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole johnson
|40 min
|Miltononthemud
|3
|I poop on the floor again (Nov '15)
|2 hr
|ur killin me smalls
|83
|Daqweefius
|3 hr
|Watermelon Garden
|3
|Where can I get a fake id (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Nancy
|3
|Fresh Fart Wednesday
|6 hr
|Cheesewhiz
|3
|Charlie Murphy [brother of Eddie] DEAD
|7 hr
|Idyl
|4
|Hey white guys, is this why?
|7 hr
|Mephistohpeles
|22
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC