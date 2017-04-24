Stepmother Records Father Beating Tee...

Stepmother Records Father Beating Teen Daughter

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WOAY

"It's his blood that pumps through her veins the man that is suppose to love her and protect her and he did quite the opposite." Thos e were the emotional words of a Raleigh County mother whose seventeen year old daughter was beaten by her biological father.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOAY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Baltimore Street drugs 54 min Itidot 433
Poop 1 hr Cheesewhiz 14
Sexiest woman ive ever laid eyes on 1 hr Mike 3
William Alex Gibbs 3 hr Neighbor 14
Sheetz Westend 4 hr Goofball 16
O'Reillys gone and FOX still leads in ratings 4 hr Phantom 20
El Camino on Monroe Ave 4 hr Mike 2
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,171 • Total comments across all topics: 280,590,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC