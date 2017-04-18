State Drops Hammer On Drug Dealer Sel...

State Drops Hammer On Drug Dealer Selling Heroin Cut With Elephant Tranquilizer

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Daily Caller

A drug dealer busted for selling heroin cut with a powerful elephant tranquilizer that was linked to a rash of overdoses in West Virginia is staring at nearly two decades in prison. Police busted Bruce "Benz" Griggs, a drug dealer from Ohio, in August for pushing a batch of heroin in Huntington, W.V., that sparked 28 overdoses in only six hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
green worms (Apr '11) 40 min Old timer 16
How in the f? 4 hr John 5
Alex Gibbs 4 hr Each other 117
14 Words 6 hr Yuck 5
Spit or Swallow 6 hr Chuck Spears 19
Governor makes med marijuana legal 6 hr Chuck Spears 4
Alex Jones 6 hr Chuck Spears 10
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,193 • Total comments across all topics: 280,424,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC