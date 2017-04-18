State Drops Hammer On Drug Dealer Selling Heroin Cut With Elephant Tranquilizer

A drug dealer busted for selling heroin cut with a powerful elephant tranquilizer that was linked to a rash of overdoses in West Virginia is staring at nearly two decades in prison. Police busted Bruce "Benz" Griggs, a drug dealer from Ohio, in August for pushing a batch of heroin in Huntington, W.V., that sparked 28 overdoses in only six hours.

