State Audit Released for City of Huntington 2016 Fiscal Year

The Administration and Finance Committee of Huntington City Council on Tuesday will review the results of the annual state audit . The complete 2016 fiscal year audit can be viewed here: As in prior years, the auditor has found a "significant deficiency" that is not a "material weakness" concerning segregation of duties.

