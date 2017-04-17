State Audit Released for City of Huntington 2016 Fiscal Year
The Administration and Finance Committee of Huntington City Council on Tuesday will review the results of the annual state audit . The complete 2016 fiscal year audit can be viewed here: As in prior years, the auditor has found a "significant deficiency" that is not a "material weakness" concerning segregation of duties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hot girl lawyers
|1 hr
|Tom
|18
|Well well tough guy where did you crawdad to wi...
|1 hr
|Saul Rosenthall
|1
|Perturbed by high gasoline prices? (Article in ... (Sep '08)
|1 hr
|PoreLilFeller
|49
|Alex Gibbs
|1 hr
|Some people
|92
|Mackenzie Rush (Feb '13)
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|20
|Gus Fring
|2 hr
|Fckn Gus Fring hi...
|4
|About to be Homeless-Need legit advice or help
|2 hr
|Shaw
|12
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC