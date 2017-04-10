Scholarship donors, recipients honored at annual brunch
Marshall University donors and current recipients of privately funded scholarships were honored at the Scholarship Honor Brunch in the Memorial Student Center's Don Morris Room on the Huntington campus. Zach Moore, a member of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine's Class of 2018, spoke to the group.
