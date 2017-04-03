Ronald McDonald visits to kick off pop tab initiative -
Ronald McDonald will be visiting the Point Pleasant McDonald's this Monday to kick off a community pop tab collection which is spanning across Mason and Gallia counties, and beyond. Ronald's visit is from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the restaurant, promoting the collection of pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House Charities located in Huntington, W.Va.
