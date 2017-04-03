Ronald McDonald visits to kick off po...

Ronald McDonald visits to kick off pop tab initiative -

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Point Pleasant Register

Ronald McDonald will be visiting the Point Pleasant McDonald's this Monday to kick off a community pop tab collection which is spanning across Mason and Gallia counties, and beyond. Ronald's visit is from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the restaurant, promoting the collection of pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House Charities located in Huntington, W.Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Travis black 6 min YellowJello 1
Baltimore Street drugs 48 min Justin 290
Drug Addiction is a CHOICE 1 hr Redneck thats right 37
Summit Street 1 hr Neighbor 1
Round up all the drug addicts and send them to ... 1 hr Chuck Spears 2
Drug addiction is a sickness 1 hr Tonei Loggins 1
What to do about stalker wisen up 1 hr Saul 1
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,256 • Total comments across all topics: 280,155,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC