Rapel Down the Edge of the WV Building for United Way

Have a hankering for adventure? Desire more than a fast trip down the highway? Roller Coaster Rush Just Can't be Curbed? Tackled the New River Gorge? United Way of the River Cities invites any adventuresome adrenaline rushee to jump off Huntington's tallest building in a controlled descent. "On Saturday June 17th I will be rappelling down The West Virginia building to raise much needed funds for The United Way of River Cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.