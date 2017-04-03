Rapel Down the Edge of the WV Building for United Way
Have a hankering for adventure? Desire more than a fast trip down the highway? Roller Coaster Rush Just Can't be Curbed? Tackled the New River Gorge? United Way of the River Cities invites any adventuresome adrenaline rushee to jump off Huntington's tallest building in a controlled descent. "On Saturday June 17th I will be rappelling down The West Virginia building to raise much needed funds for The United Way of River Cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tattoo Artist
|8 min
|Brenda
|4
|Wreck on SV Bridge
|42 min
|Dr salvino calatari
|3
|Spring Valley bridge wreck
|46 min
|Dr salvino calatari
|5
|church near city mission that gives free meals?
|59 min
|just sayin
|16
|Robin Here. Any questions?
|1 hr
|Wouldntouliketoknow
|45
|prostitutes walking Madison Ave (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Mark J
|96
|stripper (May '10)
|3 hr
|Fred
|2
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC