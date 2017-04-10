Rader Sworn in as Fire Chief

Jan K. Rader was sworn in Wednesday, April 12, to become the first female fire chief for a professional fire department in West Virginia. The Honorable Cheryl Henderson, municipal court judge, conducted the swearing-in ceremony, while the Honorable Patricia A. Keller, Cabell County Family Court Judge, pinned Rader's fire chief badge on her uniform.

