Putnam County woman charged with murder for friend's heroin overdose death
There are 2 comments on the West Virginia Metro story from Friday Apr 21, titled Putnam County woman charged with murder for friend's heroin overdose death. In it, West Virginia Metro reports that:
A Putnam County woman is charged with 1st degree murder for allegedly giving a Hurricane man the heroin that killed him in March. The victim, Jeffrey Burdette, also of Hurricane, died on March 19, 2017 at CAMC Teays Valley after initially being taken there days earlier while suffering an overdose, according to a criminal complaint filed in Putnam County Magistrate Court.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
|
#1 Friday Apr 21
amen i hope she rots in prison
|
#2 Sunday
I hope she stays in prison and not just a slap on the wrist
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bryan defoe (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|Crystal
|6
|Why are all the Pawn Shops in Huntington CLOSING?
|2 hr
|one in the same
|19
|Nclex
|2 hr
|me
|2
|What time does unemployment money show up on de... (Dec '10)
|3 hr
|justme
|351
|Trump = Treason (Jul '16)
|3 hr
|Urine Russia
|234
|America Held Hostage Day 93
|3 hr
|MarkJ-
|2
|Alex Gibbs
|3 hr
|Alex
|154
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC