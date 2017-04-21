Putnam County woman charged with murd...

Putnam County woman charged with murder for friend's heroin overdose death

There are 2 comments on the West Virginia Metro story from Friday Apr 21, titled Putnam County woman charged with murder for friend's heroin overdose death. In it, West Virginia Metro reports that:

A Putnam County woman is charged with 1st degree murder for allegedly giving a Hurricane man the heroin that killed him in March. The victim, Jeffrey Burdette, also of Hurricane, died on March 19, 2017 at CAMC Teays Valley after initially being taken there days earlier while suffering an overdose, according to a criminal complaint filed in Putnam County Magistrate Court.

i know

Charleston, WV

#1 Friday Apr 21
amen i hope she rots in prison

Mia

Hurricane, WV

#2 Sunday
I hope she stays in prison and not just a slap on the wrist
