There are on the West Virginia Metro story from Friday Apr 21, titled Putnam County woman charged with murder for friend's heroin overdose death. In it, West Virginia Metro reports that:

A Putnam County woman is charged with 1st degree murder for allegedly giving a Hurricane man the heroin that killed him in March. The victim, Jeffrey Burdette, also of Hurricane, died on March 19, 2017 at CAMC Teays Valley after initially being taken there days earlier while suffering an overdose, according to a criminal complaint filed in Putnam County Magistrate Court.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.