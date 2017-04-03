Police: Ohio man threatened officer, magistrate
Police in West Virginia say an Ohio man allegedly threatened a magistrate and a police officer and his family after a chase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jacob Collins
|45 min
|smhNshock
|1
|Katy Anderson
|55 min
|BB
|3
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Dennis
|4,047
|Tabitha Maricle no more money from steve brown
|2 hr
|Soiled My Sweatpants
|22
|Pot hole filled with gravels on 5th Ave and 26t...
|2 hr
|Moon Crater Motorist
|2
|Women in Democrat Warren's office make less tha...
|3 hr
|Hector Rawsack
|2
|Baltimore Street drugs
|3 hr
|Hector Rawsack
|273
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC