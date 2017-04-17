Police investigate separate deadly cr...

Police investigate separate deadly crashes involving motorcycles

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

Charles Robert Pinkerton, 37, of Morgantown, died in a crash Monday in Fayette County, Pa., according to Pennsylvania State Police. Pinkerton was riding his motorcycle along Morgantown Road when he lost control and was launched from the bike hitting a passenger vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I poop on the floor again (Nov '15) 7 min Joe 100
best place to grab a drink with lunch? (Mar '12) 20 min dr fly tator 10
Sanitary bills and water bill...? 22 min strongbow 34
About to be Homeless-Need legit advice or help 24 min cancun 11
Baltimore Street drugs 1 hr 701 30th street 371
Seeking female 1 hr The X 3
Mancini's is disgusting 1 hr Sam 16
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,482 • Total comments across all topics: 280,361,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC