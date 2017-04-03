North Carolina man sentenced to federal prison for role in Huntington drug conspiracy
A North Carolina man was sentenced to two years and three months in federal prison for a drug crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Steven Bailey, 53, of Charlotte, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Overdoses
|1 min
|Mephistohpeles
|97
|America Held Hostage Day 71
|12 min
|Mephistohpeles
|9
|who od'ed at sheetz
|18 min
|prince
|22
|facebook now hits #1reason for divorce!!!!
|29 min
|Mephistohpeles
|8
|Detroit dudes with 3 names
|37 min
|needtogobacktoafrica
|26
|special metals is closing tube and bar mills! i...
|40 min
|sigh
|119
|Man Buns being cut off at a rapid pace.
|55 min
|The Dinner bun
|3
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC