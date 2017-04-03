North Carolina man sentenced to feder...

North Carolina man sentenced to federal prison for role in Huntington drug conspiracy

A North Carolina man was sentenced to two years and three months in federal prison for a drug crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Steven Bailey, 53, of Charlotte, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

